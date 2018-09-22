Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $1,767,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,682,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,337,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 684,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

