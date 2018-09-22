Seaport Global Securities Comments on Valvoline Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 124.61% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NYSE VVV opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

