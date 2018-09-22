Scisys’ (SSY) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Scisys (LON:SSY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Scisys stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Scisys has a 12-month low of GBX 91.06 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.34 ($1.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

In other Scisys news, insider David Coghlan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($221,440.67). Also, insider Klaus-Gunter Meng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.47), for a total value of £95,000 ($123,746.26).

SCISYS PLC provides IT services to large corporations and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Space, Enterprise Solutions & Defence, Media & Broadcast, Xibis Ltd, and ANNOVA Systems GmbH. It offers integrated solutions and products for ground and onboard systems, including monitoring and control, data processing, automation, autonomous and intelligent systems, system modeling and simulation, infrastructures, and data services and applications, as well as on-site engineering and operations support, and professional consulting services for the management and procurement of space and space-related projects.

