Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in August

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,061 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 1,179,839 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,144,712 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 172.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

