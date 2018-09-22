Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Newpark Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $901.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NR. ValuEngine lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.