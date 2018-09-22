Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,044,470.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 28.76 and a current ratio of 28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.48. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

