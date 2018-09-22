Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,424.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 877,922 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 1st quarter worth about $16,716,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,932,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 615,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE:DPLO opened at $20.44 on Friday. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

