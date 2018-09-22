Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $37.55 Million Position in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.85% of InterXion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INXN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Shares of INXN stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). InterXion had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

