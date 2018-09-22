Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 265,174 Shares of AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,174 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AGCO were worth $50,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AGCO by 1,586.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 21.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

