Savaria (SIS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has C$21.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS opened at C$20.01 on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of C$13.63 and a one year high of C$20.95.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of C$64.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.15 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $203,765 in the last 90 days.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.