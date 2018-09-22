SAP (SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €112.64 ($130.98).

SAP opened at €104.10 ($121.05) on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

