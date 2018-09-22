SAP (SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €112.64 ($130.98).

SAP opened at €104.10 ($121.05) on Friday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

