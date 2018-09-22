salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $767,850.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $767,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $781,100.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $788,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $769,700.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $750,650.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $750,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $2,273,550.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,530,800.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $1,514,500.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $1,468,200.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $155.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Argus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $42,959,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,353,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,931,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $8,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

