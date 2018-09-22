RYB Education (RYB) and Career Education (CECO) Critical Comparison

RYB Education (NASDAQ: CECO) and Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get RYB Education alerts:

This table compares RYB Education and Career Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education 2.48% 3.55% 1.60% Career Education -2.61% 12.05% 8.22%

11.4% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Career Education shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Career Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RYB Education and Career Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 2 1 0 2.33 Career Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

RYB Education presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.36%. Career Education has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.94%. Given Career Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Career Education is more favorable than RYB Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RYB Education and Career Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $140.80 million 4.32 $7.11 million $0.27 78.52 Career Education $596.43 million 1.72 -$31.89 million $0.31 47.35

RYB Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Career Education. Career Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RYB Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Career Education beats RYB Education on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and alliance participants, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 85 directly operated and 210 franchise kindergartens; and 953 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.