Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Tronox worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Tronox by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,600,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,034 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 263.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 688,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 498,631 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tronox by 44.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 165,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 163.5% during the first quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 290,681 shares during the period.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $75,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Daniel Blue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,989.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

