Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 397,267 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,225 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,932 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,658 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

