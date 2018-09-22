Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 261,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 39,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,641,000 after buying an additional 171,242 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. MED upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.49.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

