Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $15.26 Million in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stock

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

