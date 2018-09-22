Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,903,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,131,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Pivotal Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $675,231.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,163.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,408.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,987,249 shares of company stock valued at $298,572,105 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

