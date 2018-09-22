Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,781.11 ($36.23).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,700 ($35.17) to GBX 2,820 ($36.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Societe Generale set a GBX 2,900 ($37.78) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.08) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B alerts:

RDSB traded up GBX 63 ($0.82) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,615.50 ($34.07). The company had a trading volume of 10,219,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 1-year low of GBX 2,037 ($26.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,617 ($34.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.