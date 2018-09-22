Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$111.80.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$104.09 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$94.01 and a 52 week high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of C$11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.75 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.64, for a total value of C$1,045,062.48. Also, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.65, for a total transaction of C$109,782.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 900 shares of company stock valued at $69,456 and have sold 52,723 shares valued at $5,444,289.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

