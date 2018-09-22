Rowan Companies (RDC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of RDC stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Rowan Companies has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rowan Companies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 131,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. TVR Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

