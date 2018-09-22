Rowan Companies (RDC) Bonds Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) bonds rose 0.8% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.75 and were trading at $94.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rowan Companies in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Shares of RDC opened at $18.02 on Friday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Rowan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RDC)

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.