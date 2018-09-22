Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.74 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,685,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,179,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,483 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 147,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

In related news, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,502,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

