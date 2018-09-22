Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

ROSE opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $307.15 million, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 118.18% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. research analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 32,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $284,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,104.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Quarls acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,562 shares in the company, valued at $419,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,012. 60.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources Inc Class A

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

