Ronald W. Burkle Sells 16,530,191 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Stock

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,120,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COLD opened at $25.38 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

