Rogers (ROG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of ROG opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Rogers has a 52-week low of $105.60 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $214.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.33 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $229,573.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Shadday sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $209,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,116 shares of company stock valued at $834,369 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

