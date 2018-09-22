Robert W. Baird Upgrades Caterpillar (CAT) to Outperform

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

