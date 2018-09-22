RLJ Lodging Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,657. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.40). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.62 million. equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.