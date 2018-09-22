Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0568

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010650 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000715 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 129,121,244 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.