Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Stake Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,109 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 219,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $1.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

