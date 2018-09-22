Richard T. Powers Sells 1,500 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $38,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.77. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 275.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 326,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

