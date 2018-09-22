Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Sientra worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 1,701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 216,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $677.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sientra Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. equities research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,175.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

