Rhumbline Advisers Has $493,000 Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Ichor worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeff Andreson bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $125,944.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at $103,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICHR opened at $21.31 on Friday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 4.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Ichor had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $248.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.39 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “$20.46” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.