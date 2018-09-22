Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 42,601 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,632,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $232,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

