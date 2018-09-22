Revlon (REV) Bond Prices Rise 2.9% Insider Trade

An issue of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) bonds rose 2.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on August 1, 2024. The debt is now trading at $67.25. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price. Specifically, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $1,297,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 138,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,328.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 293,943 shares of company stock worth $5,041,229 over the last three months. 85.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REV shares. ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revlon in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.30 million. equities analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Revlon by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Revlon by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.