Reviewing Progress Software (PRGS) and Autodesk (ADSK)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Progress Software and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 2 0 2.50 Autodesk 0 3 17 0 2.85

Progress Software presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.47%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $163.74, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Progress Software.

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Autodesk does not pay a dividend. Progress Software pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 13.86% 26.14% 13.47% Autodesk -18.52% -3,087.49% -5.61%

Risk and Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and Autodesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $397.57 million 4.78 $37.41 million $1.72 24.55 Autodesk $2.06 billion 16.20 -$566.90 million ($1.60) -95.25

Progress Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autodesk. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; and Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects. It also provides Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; Revit software for building information modeling; and Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation. In addition, the company offers BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; and Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

