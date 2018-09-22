Reviewing OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) and SEB/SH A (SVKEF)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS: SVKEF) and SEB/SH A (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEB/SH A has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SEB/SH A does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and SEB/SH A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.48% 10.39% 0.97% SEB/SH A N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and SEB/SH A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $13.33 billion 2.60 $4.15 billion N/A N/A SEB/SH A $7.05 billion 3.37 N/A N/A N/A

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SEB/SH A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and SEB/SH A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SEB/SH A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats SEB/SH A on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

SEB/SH A Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions for institutional investors, and retail and private banking clients; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance, as well as investor, wholesale, treasury, and sickness insurance services. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 196 branch offices in Sweden and the Baltic countries; and 20 international sites, as well as phone banking services. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

