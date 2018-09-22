Reviewing Ooma (OOMA) & Proofpoint (PFPT)

Ooma (NASDAQ: PFPT) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Proofpoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $114.49 million 2.88 -$13.12 million ($0.69) -24.35 Proofpoint $515.29 million 10.42 -$84.33 million ($1.31) -79.95

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ooma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -11.35% -35.06% -17.15% Proofpoint -12.93% -16.48% -3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ooma and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 2 2 0 2.50 Proofpoint 0 5 18 0 2.78

Ooma presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.74%. Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $131.47, indicating a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Ooma.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Ooma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls. Its Ooma Telo, a home communications solution includes Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features that have been designed to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo on a monthly or annual subscription basis; and Ooma Mobile HD app, which allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo Air, a wireless device that connects to the Internet using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from phone in the home; Ooma handset, a Cordless handset; Wireless + bluetooth adapter, which allows users to install the Ooma Telo device anywhere in the home within range of their wireless network; and Safety phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant. Further, it provides Ooma Home, a do-it-yourself home security solution; and Talkatone, a mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides solutions for email security, such as enterprise protection, email fraud defense, and email continuity offerings; advanced threat products, including solutions to protect organizations across threat vectors, including email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications; a suite of security solutions comprising data loss prevention, encryption, data discover for data at rest, enterprise archive, eDiscovery analytics, and supervision; and digital risk protection suite that enables organizations to look beyond their borders for threats targeting their customers across email phishing, malicious Web domains, fraudulent mobile apps, and fraudulent social media accounts. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

