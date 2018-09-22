Reviewing INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (ISVJY) and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY)

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: NNCHY) and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get INTERSERVE PLC/ADR alerts:

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR does not pay a dividend. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTERSERVE PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTERSERVE PLC/ADR $4.40 billion 0.02 -$140.54 million N/A N/A NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR $1.75 billion 4.50 $245.09 million $1.63 32.37

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTERSERVE PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTERSERVE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 14.06% 16.22% 12.24%

Summary

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR beats INTERSERVE PLC/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure. Its Equipment Services segment designs, hires, and sells formwork, falsework, and related access equipment. The company also engages in the property management, development, rental, and leasing activities; management of five community rehabilitation companies; pension trustee activities; fitting out and refurbishment of offices and other buildings; equipment hire and sales activities; rental of plant and machinery; and provision of transport and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry. In addition, it offers healthcare, vocational training, welfare-to-work, employment, probation and rehabilitation, contract and window cleaning, catering, defense sector and industrial support, asbestos, supply, security manpower and support, manned guarding security, mechanical and electrical engineering, army training estate, personnel and management, fire suppression and detection system, insurance, education, and building maintenance services. Further, the company provides oil-field maintenance, fabrication, and construction services; support services for integration of disabled people into cleaning contracts and the transport sector; operational and financial services to PFI/PPP projects; management/maintenance services for slough borough council; management/maintenance services for MoD; and solutions for building/infrastructure projects. Additionally, it offers mechanical, electrical, and engineering services; and acts as a trustee. The company was formerly known as Tilbury Douglas Plc and changed its name to Interserve Plc in February 2001. Interserve Plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Twyford, the United Kingdom.

About NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; PHOSMEL, a non-halogen flame retardants, phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; and HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate. The company offers performance materials comprising display, battery, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides; insecticides; fungicide; and active ingredients for veterinary pharmaceuticals; GREATAM and PULSOR for sheath blight disease in rice fields; IKARUGA and BESGREEN for patch disease in lawns; and INPOOL for broadleaf weeds in grass lawns. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, an anti-cholesterol agent; LANDEL, an anti-hypertension agent; and FINTE that block calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising HYPERTECH, a nucleating agent for electroless plating; ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; NANOFIBERGEL and prevelex, a life science material; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.