Reviewing Immersion (IMMR) and Key Tronic (KTCC)

Immersion (NASDAQ: KTCC) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Immersion alerts:

This table compares Immersion and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 40.38% 86.57% 49.01% Key Tronic 0.47% 2.72% 1.36%

75.9% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Immersion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Immersion has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immersion and Key Tronic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $35.01 million 8.95 -$45.29 million ($1.19) -8.55 Key Tronic $446.32 million 0.19 -$1.32 million $0.29 26.90

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion. Immersion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Immersion and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 1 2 0 2.67 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immersion presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Immersion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Summary

Immersion beats Key Tronic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.