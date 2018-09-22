Reviewing CHINA Constr Bk/ADR (CICHY) & Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

CHINA Constr Bk/ADR (NYSE: CCT) and Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CHINA Constr Bk/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Corporate Capital Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Corporate Capital Trust pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares CHINA Constr Bk/ADR and Corporate Capital Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA Constr Bk/ADR N/A N/A N/A Corporate Capital Trust 40.08% 7.71% 4.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CHINA Constr Bk/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Corporate Capital Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHINA Constr Bk/ADR and Corporate Capital Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA Constr Bk/ADR $122.76 billion 0.17 $34.83 billion N/A N/A Corporate Capital Trust $397.71 million 4.96 $174.13 million $1.54 10.32

CHINA Constr Bk/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Capital Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CHINA Constr Bk/ADR and Corporate Capital Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA Constr Bk/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporate Capital Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corporate Capital Trust has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Corporate Capital Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Capital Trust is more favorable than CHINA Constr Bk/ADR.

Summary

Corporate Capital Trust beats CHINA Constr Bk/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA Constr Bk/ADR

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14,920 institutions, including 14,890 domestic institutions and 30 overseas institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

