Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.27.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

