Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 22nd (CIVB, LCNB, RMAX, ROIC, SBGSY, SEAC, SHECY, SIEGY, SONVY, SSL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, September 22nd:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

SCHNEIDER Elec/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

