Rentledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $123.00 (RTL)

Rentledger (CURRENCY:RTL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Rentledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentledger has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Rentledger has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of Rentledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00282889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00153490 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.09 or 0.06688411 BTC.

Rentledger Profile

Rentledger’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Rentledger’s official website is rentledger.io . Rentledger’s official Twitter account is @rentledgerio

Rentledger Token Trading

Rentledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.