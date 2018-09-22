Rent-A-Center (RCII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Rent-A-Center to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $775.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.49 million. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $65,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $15,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after acquiring an additional 566,292 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,292.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 569,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,937,000 after acquiring an additional 558,802 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $4,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $7,456,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

