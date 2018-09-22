Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Steris PLC (STE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 246,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Steris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,929,000 after buying an additional 131,142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,350,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,863,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Steris by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,421,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,630,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Steris by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,087,000 after buying an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.07. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.63 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

