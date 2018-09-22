Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 53,000 Shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.98% of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 897.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFN opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Charter Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

In related news, President Lee Washam sold 13,000 shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHFN. ValuEngine raised Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

