Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.24 Million Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WASH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Treanor sold 8,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $473,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $60,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,210. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $57.55 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $976.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

