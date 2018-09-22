Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Holdings Cut by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,771.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 114,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $133,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $147.45 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.11.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director John J. Gauthier bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.19 per share, for a total transaction of $140,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.