Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 248 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Baidu were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $207.74 and a 12-month high of $284.22.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

